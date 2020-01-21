Zindagi Tamasha’ Facing Real Issues in Release

The Punjab government has stopped the release of Sarmad Khoosat’s upcoming film Zindagi Tamasha and formed a committee to review the movie.

The film, written by Nirmal Bano, a fresh graduate from NCA, was set to release on January 24, 2020.

Directed and co-produced by Sarmad Khoosat along with his sister Kanwal Khoosat, Zindagi Tamasha is a bilingual movie, which has been shot in Lahore. It features model-turned actress Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Arif Hasan and Ali Qureshi in lead roles. The movie has also been passed by all three censor boards but still facing hurdles for some apparently ‘objectionable content’.

The uncertainty surrounding the release of Sarmad Khoosat’s upcoming film Zindagi Tamasha is increasing with each passing day, especially after the filmmaker questioned as to whether he should withdraw from releasing it at all.

Khoosat shared disturbing threats that he had been receiving on his Facebook and Twitter since the past week. Taking to social media the director said on Sunday, “Getting dozens of threatening phone calls and messages. Should I withdraw Zindagi Tamasha?”

Following this, several showbiz personalities took to social media to amplify Khoosat’s voice. They re-posted his open letter to the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, to further call out the way art and expression is being threatened in the country.

Forming the committee, the Punjab government has stopped the release of Zindagi Tamasha and given a deadline of February 3, 2020 to review it.

The committee will review reservations and complaints from different segments of the society regarding the film.

