Maryam Aurangzeb’s Biting Response

Web Desk: Lahore, Earlier this morning The federal information minister during a press conference said that The return and arrest of Nawaz Sharif would be just a matter of 15 days.

This statement from the federal minister as usual got a challenging response from the PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb who while talking to the media amidst the party followers said that this is a fascist mindset that is speaking itself out, she also brought up the matter of the breaking into Maryam Nawaz’ room while their stay at a local Karachi hotel. She also blamed the authorities for restricting the media and if not for himself the minister should follow the decent tradition of his family and adhere to it.

The issue of the tussle between the Government and the Opposition parties has escalated during the last month. This exchange of bitter remarks against each other began after the PDM Jalsa at The Quaid’s Mausoleum.

To add fuel to fire Maryam Nawaz also criticised the speeches of the Government saying this is a fight of adults and not children. She also criticised the SAPMs and the treatment dished out to the opposition while calling the Islamabad Suburb a hideout.

Nevertheless, the cross fire between the Federal Government and Opposition Parties does not seem to take a backset anytime soon.

