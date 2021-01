Film Awards, Festivals and Events 2021

Festivals taking place online or as hybrid events due to Covid-19 are noted. If not specified, the festival is currently set to brave as a physical event.

January

Sundance Film Festival, US – January 28-February 3 – hybrid event with limited physical screenings

Göteborg Film Festival, Sweden – January 29 – February 8 – online

February

International Film Festival Rotterdam, Netherlands – February 1-7 – hybrid with second event June 2-6

SCAD aTVfest, US – February 4-6, online

Berlin International Film Festival, Germany – February 11-18 – EFM to run as hybrid event

Glasgow Film Festival, UK – February 24-March 7 – hybrid event

March

Miami Film Festival, US – March 4-15, hybrid event

New York International Children’s Film Festival – March 4-15, online event

Sofia International Film Festival, Bulgaria – March 11-21

Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum, Hong Kong – March 15-17

Filmart, Hong Kong – March 15-18

Diagonale, Austria – March 16-21

SXSW, US – March 16-20 – online, physical event TBC

CPH:DOX, Denmark – March 17-28

Sofia Meetings, Bulgaria – March 17-21

Vilnius International Film Festival, Lithuania – March 18-April 1

April

Hong Kong International Film Festival, Hong Kong – April 1-12

Seattle Film Festival, US – April 8-18, online

Canneseries, France – April 9-14

Istanbul International Film Festival, Turkey – April 9-20

MIPTV, France – April 12-15

Stockholm Film Festival Junior, Sweden – April 19-24, hybrid event

Jeonju International Film Festival, South Korea – April 29-May 8

Hot Docs, Canada – April 29-May 9

IndieLisboa, Portugal – April 29-May 9

May

Cannes Film Festival, France – May 11-21

Docaviv, Israel – May 20-29

Cheltenham International Film Festival, UK – May 25-June 5

Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival, Canada – May 27-June 6

Series Mania, France – May 28-June 5

Transilvania International Film Festival, Romania – May 28-June 6

Molodist Kyiv International Film Festival, Ukraine – May 29-June 6 – hybrid event

Krakow Film Festival, Poland – May 30-June 6

June

Nippon Connection Film Festival, Germany – June 1-6, online

International Film Festival Rotterdam, Netherlands – June 2-6 (50th anniversary celebration)

Malaga Film Festival, Spain – June 4-13

Tribeca Film Festival, US – June 9-20

Annecy International Animation Festival, France – June 14-19

Monte Carlo Television Festival, Monaco – June 18-22

CineEurope, Spain – June 21-24

Edinburgh International Film Festival, UK – June 23-July 4

Brussels International Film Festival, Belgium – June 24-July 4

July

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Czech Republic – July 2-10

Comic-Con, US – July 22-25

August

Locarno Film Festival, Switzerland – August 4-14

Fantasia International Film Festival, Canada – August 5-20

Melbourne International Film Festival, Australia – August 5-22

Sarajevo Film Festival, Bosnia & Herzegovina – August 13-20

CinemaCon, US – August 26-30

September

Venice International Film Festival, Italy – September 1-11

Helsinki International Film Festival, Finland – September 16-27

Zurich Film Festival, Switzerland – September 23-October 3

October

Film Fest Gent, Belgium – October 12-23

MIPCOM, France – October 14-17

Raindance Film Festival, UK – October 27-November 6

November

AFM – American Film Market, US – November 2-7

Stockholm International Film Festival, Sweden – November 10-21

