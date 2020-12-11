COVID-19 Stats With Varying Numbers Today

Pakistan’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 8,653 with the virus claiming 50 lives in the past 24 hours. The highest death rates of 2.8% and 2.6% were observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. These provinces recorded 11 and 19 new deaths on December yesterday, data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) showed on Friday.

Advertisement

The provinces of KP and Punjab are followed by the province of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with a death rate of 2.4% while Gilgit Baltistan reported 2.0%. Although Sindh has recorded 191,246 cases, the most number of coronavirus infections in the country, its fatality rate is one of the lowest at 1.6%. Meanwhile, Balochistan has the lowest fatality rate of 0.98%.

Since the beginning of December, Pakistan is losing about 56 lives on average a day as 563 people have died of COVID-19 in the past 10 days.

During the early months of the pandemic, the country was reporting as many as 139 deaths every day with a mortality rate of over 2.1 percent. The current rate stands at 2.0 percent, which has decreased. At least 3,047 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across Pakistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the accumulated number to 432,327 on Friday.

The highest CVID-19 case positivity rate is observed in Balochistan with 12.85%, closely followed by Sindh at 12.27%. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s positivity rate stands at 8.10%, AJK reported 7.74%, Islamabad 4.81% and Punjab 3.89%. The lowest positivity rate of 1.22% has been recorded in GB.

Karachi remains the city with the highest prevalence of coronavirus infections with a case positivity rate of 18.43%, followed by Mirpur at 14.29% and Peshawar at 11.68%.

At 87.68%, Pakistan has one of the highest recovery rates in the world as a total of 379,092 survived the deadly disease.

The highest recovery rate has been observed in Balochistan as 96% of the coronavirus patients have beaten the virus, followed by GB at 95.15% and Punjab 91.06%. KP has reported a recovery rate of 88% and Sindh at 86% while Islamabad and AJK recorded 79.8% and 79.2% respectively.

It depends which province and cities are the most populated where the virus takes its toll and large number of congregations add to it. Similarly:

Punjab has the highest death rate

Most number of recoveries recorded in Balochistan and GB

Over 3,000 new infections reported in past 24 hours

Advertisement

Read full story