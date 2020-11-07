Omar Khalid the 16 year old champion fired an impressive round of over74 to lead the field on the opening day of the three-day of 10th(SGAof Pakistan fame) `President Sindh Golf Association Cup Golf Tournament` here on Friday as was witnessed by everyone at the Golf Club during the live event.

Omar braved the downing scorching heat as he sank two birdies to take that one-shot lead in the amateurs’ category of the tournament ahead of the duo of formernational champion, Muhammad Ali Hai and Waqas Burki at (76) leaving them for the 9thand 10th.

Ali, who is also a former Bangladesh national champion, is attempting a comeback to competitive golf with the President SGA Cup as the same as was witnessed last year.

He recovered from back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes to finish the front nine at (39). Ali was steadier on the course`s back nine with a solitary bogey on the 10th hole –at the lower slide. However it was at the lower slide, the emerging and established champion of several tournaments, Omar Khalid, who stole the limelight in the opening round with full verve.

Omar, who is also the reigning Faldo and Chevron Series Pakistan under-16 Champion, had a double bogey on the 2nd hole but recovered by making a birdie on the 5th finishing the front nine at 37 similar to the moves of Jordan Speith. He had three bogeys and a birdie on the back nine to finish with a clubbing 38.

(Also in contention for the title was the talented Waqas Burki, who shared the second spot on the leader-board with Ali Hai).

The afore-said is followed by the 16-year-old Danyal Khan at (77) and the big-hitter, Sain Shazli again at (77). Next is the duo of Arsalan Shikoh and Junaid Irfan (78). The trio of Hazma Ghani, Sajid Shah and Bilal Naseem are at still at 79. The young Hamza Z Khan shot 80 that included two early eagles and three birdies. The seasoned M.A Mannan also carded an 80.

LADIES

Meanwhile, in the ladies category Humera Khalid shot 80 to take a one-shot lead over Aanya Farooq. They are followed by Tabassum Sharif, Nida Haq and Tahira Raza.

In the juniors’ category, Yashal Shah won the title after carding 73. Sameer Saeed was the runner-up. Ashas Amjad won the net title while Sameer Feroze was the runner-up.

Not To Forget VETERANS

In the veterans’ category, Col Shahid Mahboob was leading with a score of 41 after the first nine holes.

The two-day seniors’ event teed off on Saturday with an elephant field of 44 players. Among the favourites for the title are Col.Mansoor Akram, Azhar Abbas, Omar Bangash and S Navaid Ali. Other prominent players include Ahmed Jameel Siddiqui, Sajid Sharif, Asad I.A Khan and Arshad I.A Khan.

