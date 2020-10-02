Trump and Melenia Trump Confirm Positive for Corona

News that had been making rounds the internet regarding whether or not the President of USA and the First Lady have contracted COVID after the President’s aide Hicks had tested positive the President of United States himself tweeted about him and the First Lady Melania Trump confirming the rumours. To be on the safe side President Trump and the First Lady had quarantined themselves earlier this day.

Advertisement

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Advertisement

Read full story