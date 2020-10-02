World Leaders including Imran Khan wish Trump a Quick recovery

When the news broke out about President Trump and Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19 and therefore quarantining, the leaders of the nations of the world have sent in messages for a speedy recovery of the couple.

Amongst the leaders who sent their well wishes and messages are

Advertisement

Russia

“Of course we wish President Trump a speedy and easy recovery,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Pakistan

Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 2, 2020



“Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19,”EU

“Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. Covid-19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live,” European Union chief Charles Michel said in a tweet.

UK

“My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted. “Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

Johnson himself spent three nights in intensive care in April after contracting Covid-19.

WHO

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wished the couple “a full and speedy recovery”.

Trump is pulling the United States out of the WHO, accusing it of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and being too close to

China.

India

“Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

Poland

“Our good wishes for speedy recovery to our Friends @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. #Poland and #USA will get through the hardships and succeed in fighting #COVID19,” Polish President Andrzej Duda tweeted.

Advertisement

Read full story