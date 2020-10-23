Ab Ghabraney Ka Wakht Opposition Ka Hai,Opposition Apney Anti Pakistan Kay Bayaniye Say Ghabra Rahi Hai.

Galia Dena Aur Aurto Par Ilzamat Lagana Nawaz Sharif Ki Party Ka Bayania Hai ,Zartaj Gul

وزیراعظم عمران خان نےمریم صفدر کو نانی کیوں کہا سنیئے وزیرمملکت موسمیاتی تبدیلی زرتاج گل کی زبانی

Opposition Mera Kiya Mashwarah Maney gi Wo Khud Kafi Ghak Hain Tajziya Kar Raza Romi ka Opposition Pay Tanz

Imran Khan Ko Khatra Apne Ap Say Hai Tajziya Kar Ghulam Mustafa Nay Hakumati Karkrdagi Par Sawal Utha Diya

Punjab Ko Aese Admi Kay Hawaley Kiya Hai Imran Khan Nay Jo khud Kisi Kay Hawaley Honay kay liye AyaTha

Konsi Quwat Idaron Ko Mulavis Karna Chah Rahi hai..?

Inquiry Kay Natijay Say PDM Ko Kitna Khatra..??

Captain(R)Safdar Ka Griftaar Hona Acha Amal Nahi ,Salman Abid

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay