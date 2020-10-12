علی گوہر کا وزیر اعظم اور پی ٹی آئی حکومت کو مشورہ۔۔

علی گوہر کا وزیر اعظم اور پی ٹی آئی حکومت کو مشورہ۔۔
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: Inflation
, Protest
, JUIF
, Petrol
, electricity
, PakArmy
, Dollar
, Economy
, PMD
, lockdown
, Opposition
, NawazSharif
, Jalsa
, NewsONEPK
, MaryamNawaz
, NadiaNaqi
, PaseParda
, pandemic
, FazalUrRehman
, PMImranKhan
, PTIGovernment
, Unemployment
, Gass
, Flour
, PriceHike
, coronavirus
, COVID19
, TigerForce
, CoronaPandemic
, Pase Parda Nadia Naqi
, Today Pase Parda
, ReliefFactor
, Pase Parda 12-October-2020
, Pase Parda Complete Show
, Pakistan