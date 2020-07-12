Anwar Zada urf karnal Aur Younus Buneri Nay Meri Bhen Aur Mere Walid Ko Mara.

Han Maine Younus Buneri Ka Number Manga Tha..Tiktoker Maha Amir Nay Aitraf Karliya.

Kon Sacha Kon Jhoota..? Younus BuneriNay Apney Bayan Main Kahani Hi Palat Di..

Farhan Wazir Nay Live Show Main Qanoon Nafiz Karney Walay Idaro Ko Nishana Bana Dala..

Younus Buneri Nay Maha Ko Raste Main Rok Kar Number Manga Aur Kaha Dosti Karlo.

Anwar Zada urf karnal Aur Younus Buneri Nay Meri Bhen Aur Mere Walid Ko Mara.

Tik toker Maha Amir Ki Kahani Janiye Asal Haqaiq Kiya Hain..??

Dosti Karlo Warna Utha Kar Lay Jayenge,Obash Larko Ki Dhamkiyan,Phir Kiya Howa Janiye Aj Maaya Kahani

Kisi Ko Kiya Mila Meri Beti Ko Janwar Main Mila Kar, Seema Hussain

Mera Ghar Se Bahar Nikalna Haram Kar Diya Hai..

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay