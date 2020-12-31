Coronavirus 2021 Main Bhi Khatam Nahi Hoga Khaufnaak Peshangoi Samnay Agai

Mian Nawaz Sharif Kab Wapis Ayengay, Ghulam Abbas Gul Nay Batadia

Kiya Khan Sahab Ki Hakumat Khatray Sey Nikal Gai Hai?

Imran Khan Ki Hakumat Kay Liye Konsa Mahina Khatarnaak? Samiya Khan Ki Peshangoi

Dewaar Say Lagana Establishment Ki Purani Khwahish Hai

Khan Sahab Ka Asal Imtehan March Kay Bad Shuru Hoga

PTI Hakumat Perform Nahi kar pa rahi.

Hakumati Aur Opposition Rehnumao Kay Darmiyan Lafzi Gola Bari

PTI Kay Sath Agar Mafia Na Lagay To Yeh Party Reh Hy Nahi Sakhti, Maiza Hameed

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay