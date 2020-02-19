Dollar Ki Qeemat Barhti Hai To Wazir-e-Azam Ko Inki Begum Batati Hain Inhain Khud Sey Kuch Pata Hy Nahi, Shaista Pervaiz
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PTI
, PMLN
, PPP
, India
, Inflation
, Parliament
, JUIF
, JI
, Economy
, Opposition
, alliance
, NewsONEPK
, NationalAssembly
, SocialMedia
, FazalUrRehman
, KPKAssembly
, SamjhautaExpress
, PMImranKhan
, MuradSaeed
, PTIGovernment
, PrimeTimeWithTM
, TariqMahmood
, Maulana
, Pakistan