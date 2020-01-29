Dou Nahi Ek Pakistan Kab Banay Ga? Wazir-e-Azam Apni Baton Sey Mukarna Band Karain, Shaza Fatima Khawaja

Advertisement

Advertisement

NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Videos

PTI Musharraf Kay Formulay Par Chal Rahi Hai, Apnay Star Ministers Ko Kharay Kharay Nikalnay Walay Wazir-e-Azam Party Main Mojooda Mafia Kay Khilaaf Khamosh Kyun?

PTI Kay Pas Karnay Ko Kuch Nahi, Roz Ek Patara Khol Detay Hain, Shehla Raza

Shehla Raza Nay Murad Saeed Ko Daily Wager Kehdia, Kehti Hai Yeh Wohi Hazrat Hain Jinhon Nay 100 Arab Rupee Mou Par Marna Tha

Imran khan Ki Hakumat Nay Mulk Satiya Nas Kardia, Hum Chor Thay To Hamaray Dor Main Itni Taraqqi Kesay Hogai? Shaza Fatima Khawaja Ka Hakumat Waqt se Sawal

IG Sindh Ki Taqreer Ka Mamla, Shehla Raza Nay Wazir-e-Azam Imran khan Ko Bewafa Kehdia…

Dou Nahi Ek Pakistan Kab Banay Ga? Wazir-e-Azam Apni Baton Sey Mukarna Band Karain, Shaza Fatima Khawaja

PTI Aur PPP Kay Rahnuma Amnay Samnay, Camray Kay Samnay News Show Main Ek Dosray Ko Bay Ghairat Aur Bay Sharam Keh Dala

In Ka Masla Ye Hai Kay Na In Say Mulk Chal Raha Hai Na Hakumat Chal Rahi Hai Na In Say Party Chal Rahi Hai…

Naye Sindh Police Chief Ki Tayenati Phir Khatai main Parh gai…

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay