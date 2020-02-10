Funds Bandish Par PMLQ Ki Shikayat Durust Thi PTI Kay Rukan Qaumi Assembly Nasir Khan Musazai Ki Saaf Goi
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PTI
, PMLN
, PMLQ
, PPP
, Sindh
, Punjab
, Inflation
, Economy
, Food
, Sugar
, Opposition
, ImranKhan
, subsidy
, NewsONEPK
, MQMP
, NationalAssembly
, humanrights
, SindhGovernment
, PervaizElahi
, Relief
, PMImranKhan
, PTIGovernment
, PrimeTimeWithTM
, Flour
, Pricelevel
, BachatBazar
, UtilityStore