Hakumat Batana Chahti Hai, PIA Mustaqbil Main Air Force Kay Hawalay Karenge Faisal Karim Kundi

Karachi PIA Plane Crash | Prime Time With TM | 22-June-2020 | Faisal Karim Kundi | Ibrahim Khan | Nisar Ahmed Cheema

PIA Tehqiqati Report Main Na Tou Koi Minister Aur Na Hi Chairman PIA Zimedar Hain.Ibrahim Khan

Pas e Parda | 22-June-2020 | Awais Qadir Shah | Arsalan Taj | Nazir Leghari

Is karachi PIA plane crash report satisfied?

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Pir or Minister?

Abdul Basit Analysis | India Elected Unopposed As Non-Permanent Member Of UNSC

Abdul Basit Lashes out on Shehzad Akbar

BNP Leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal Exposed Balochistan situation

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay