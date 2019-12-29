Hakumat-e-Wakht Say Khair Ki Tawaqa Nahi..Kharja Policy Kay Maidan Main Bhi Nakaam

Siasi Kasheedgi Aur Idaron Main Rassa Kashi Urooj Par..Kia 2020 Main Bhi Yahi Haal Rahega ???

Hakumat Bayanat Say Agay Kiyu Na Barh Saki..??

HEC Main Man Pasand Afrad Ko Consultant Bharti Ka Inkshaf..

HEC Kay Budget Par Cut, Mulki Taleemi Nizaam Khatray Main..

Ashraf Ghani Ko Mubarak baad Debay Main Itni Jaldi Kuin??

UAE Kay Crown Prince Pakistan Kuin Arahy Hain | Abdul Basit Say Janeye

Wazir e Azam Imran Khan Ko Kia Nuqsan Hua Hai??

Sqot Pakisan Ki Ek Bari Waja Mashriqi Pakistan Ka Zarai Islahat Par Amal Daraamad Bhi Tha, Fateh Mohammad Malik

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay