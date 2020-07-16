Hakumati Senator Nauman Wazir Nay On Camera PMLN Rehnuman Asad Ashraf Ko PTI Main Shamuliyat Ki Dawat Dedi
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PTI
, PMLN
, PPP
, Israel
, Protest
, JIT
, Economy
, Dams
, Opposition
, NewsONEPK
, MQMP
, BilawalBhutto
, NationalAssembly
, FazalUrRehman
, KElectric
, PMImranKhan
, PTIGovernment
, PrimeTimeWithTM
, TariqMahmood
, UzairBaloch
, Lyarigangwar
, COVID19
, Welldone_Wifaq_ul_Madaris
, ImranKhanDestroyedPIA
, SindhRejectsBhashaDam
, SackAviationMinister
, Pakistan4Azerbaijan