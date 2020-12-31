Hakumati Wuzra Ko Apnay Kaam Ka To Pata Nahi Lekin Opposition Kay Khilaaf Bolnay Kay Lye Tees Mar Khan Ban Kar Har TV Channel Par Bethay Hotay Hain, Rubina khalid

Hakumati Aur Opposition Rehnumao Kay Darmiyan Lafzi Gola Bari

PTI Kay Sath Agar Mafia Na Lagay To Yeh Party Reh Hy Nahi Sakhti, Maiza Hameed

In A Team Main Anay Kay Liye Ek kay Sath Sharif Lagana Zarori Aur Dosri Kay Sath Bhutto Lagana Lazmi hai, Firdous Naqvi

Meet “ALI ALAM QAMAR” this weekend in Weekend with Hina

Watch Maaya Kahani with Maaya Khan Only on Newsone | (FRI To SUN at 7:03PM )

PDM To Ventilator Par Chale Gai.

Establishment Ka Khail Kon Khail Raha Hai.

Jis Taraf Establishment Lay Ja Rahi Hai Wo Rasta Tabahi Ka Hai

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay