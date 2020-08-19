Is Waqt Import Kam Say Kam Kar Kay Dollar Bachaney Ki Zaroorat Hai Dr Ashfaq Hassan.
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PTI
, China
, PPP
, UAE
, Economy
, NAB
, GDP
, Corruption
, Opposition
, NawazSharif
, NewsONEPK
, SaudiArabia
, BilawalBhutto
, ShehbazSharif
, PrimeMinisterImranKhan
, SaudiaArabia
, PakistanEconomy
, PTIGovernment
, Unemployment
, PrimeTimeWithTM
, TariqMahmood
, SakibSherani
, Infilation
, COVID19
, GrossDomesticProduct
, DrAshfaqHassanKhan
, HaroonSharif
, Prime Time With TM 19th-August-2020
, Today Prime Time With TM 19th-August-2020 Today Prime Time With
, Tariq Mahmood 19th-August-2020
, Tariq Mahmood today Show