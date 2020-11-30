Kia PDM December Main Long March Kare Gi..???

Hakumat Ko Jalsay Main Video Chalaney Ka Khadsha Hai.Iftikhar Ahmad

Parliament Ko Tala Opposition Ki Wajah Say Laga Howa Hai,Ahmed Jawad

Kia PDM December Main Long March Kare Gi..???

Beti Say Milney Kay Liye 4 Saal Tarapta Raha.

Adnan Ka Apni Bivi Kay Kirdar Mar ilzaam.

Tumhari Beti Ko To Ham Court Ki Zenat Banaiengay.

Kia Adnan Ko Uski Beti Milegi..??

Agar Hakumat Nay Ground Main Pani Chorah Hai Tou Opposition Kay Sath Ziyadti Hai,Azam Khan Swati

Kiya Hakumat Ashrafia Ki Khidmat Kar Rahi Hai..?

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay