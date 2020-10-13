PM Imran Khan Ko Supreme Court ka Notice Mousool ,Fawad Chaudhry Ka Tabsrah
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PMLN
, Inflation
, Protest
, COAS
, Petrol
, electricity
, IMF
, Democracy
, Dollar
, Economy
, NAB
, Opposition
, ArmyChief
, Jalsa
, NewsONEPK
, show
, SupremeCourt
, GENERALQAMARJAVEDBAJWA
, pandemic
, FATF
, PMImranKhan
, PTIGovernment
, WorldBank
, Unemployment
, Gass
, Flour
, PriceHike
, coronavirus
, EconomicCrisis
, COVID19
, TigerForce
, CoronaPandemic
, GforGharidah
, GharidahFarooqi
, GFG
, PDM
, ReliefFactor
, G For Gharidah 12-October 2020
, 12-October 2020 G For Gharidah
, G For Gharidah today
, Gharidha Farooqi today Show
, Complete G For Gharidah
, G For Gharidah Complete
, Pakistan