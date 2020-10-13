PM Imran Khan Ko Supreme Court ka Notice Mousool ,Fawad Chaudhry Ka Tabsrah

Aik Hi Issue Par Mukhtalif Hakumati Wuzra Kay Alag Alag Bayanaat Say Gair Yakeeni Pehlti Hai , Haroon Sharif

Anjuman e Tajran Nay Hakumat ko Challenge Kiya Hai Kay Mehngai Hakumat Nay Ki Hai, Farrukh Saleem

Pichlay Saal Jo Record Rupay Chahpay Gaye Wp Mehngai Ki Asal Wajah Hain..Dr Hafeez Pasha

Tiger Force Agar Hamari Markets Main Ayi Tou Jootey Mar Kay Bhagaeinge,Naeem Mir Ki Tiger Force Ko Dhamki

علی گوہر کا وزیر اعظم اور پی ٹی آئی حکومت کو مشورہ۔۔

Hakumat Ko Qubool Karna Hoga Tamam Idarey Aur Intizamia Naakaam Ho Chuki Hai

Jab Say Hakumat Sambhali Hai Jab Say Hi Mafia Hamein Nakaam Karney Main Laga Howa Hai

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay