Police Ko Phathar Marengay Tou Rad-e-Amal Ayega, Ibrahim Khan Rukn e National Assembly PTI .

Kia Sab PMLN Kay Plan Kay Mutabiq Howa..? Yaq Muamla Kuch Aur..?

Kiya Aj Honey Waley Tasadum Ki Zimedar Punjab Hakumat Hai, Janiye Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Say

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Nay Aj Honay Waley Hungamey Ki Androoni Kahani Bata Di.

Punjab Ki Sab Say Bari Party PMLN Ki Siasi Haysiat Kiya Reh Gayi..? Raja Amir Abbas Nay Bata Diya..?

NAB Agar Talb Karey To PMLN Kay Quaideen Ko Juloos Lay Kay Ana Zaroori Hai

Lahore Hungama Kis Ki Taraf Say Karwaya Gaya..?Aur Faidah Kis Nay Uthaya..??

League Qayadat Bataye In Ki Band Garion Main Kiya Farishtay Phathar Rakh Gaye Thay ,Ibrahim khan Rehnuman PTI Ka Sawal

Maryam Nawaz Say Hakumat Darti Hai Unhain Ghar Nahi Baithna Chahiye Tha, Shehla Raza Rehnuma PPP

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay