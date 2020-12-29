PTI Hakumat Ki na Driver Ka Kamal Hai Na Engin Ka Pata Hai Lekin Kis Kay Saharay Chal Rahi Hai Wo Sab Ko Pata Hai, Shehla Raza

Advertisement

Advertisement

NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Videos

PTI Hakumat Ki na Driver Ka Kamal Hai Na Engin Ka Pata Hai Lekin Kis Kay Saharay Chal Rahi Hai Wo Sab Ko Pata Hai, Shehla Raza

Shehbaz Sharif Ka Faisla Aur Bayania Wahi Hai Jo Nawaz Sharif Ka Hai, Malik Ahmed Khan

PTI Kay Ibrahim Khan Ka Shehla Raza Par Dil Chasp Tanz

General Musharraf Kis Ki Wajah Say Bhaga Howa Hai..? Janiye Shahida Rehmani Say

In Ki Dorr Hilaney Wali Quwaaton ki Koi Aukat Nahi Hai.

یہ لوگ بے اختیار اور بے اعتبار لوگ ہیں۔۔

” Yun Di Humain Azadi Kay Dunya Hoye Heran, Ay Quaid-e-Azam Tera Ehsan Hai Ehsan “

Aaj Merey Jinnah Ka Din Hai Meri Qoum Kay Mohsin Ka Din Hai.

Bani Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Ki Rihaish Gah ‘Ziarat residency’ Ki Chand Tasaveer

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay