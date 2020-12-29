PTI Hakumat Ki na Driver Ka Kamal Hai Na Engin Ka Pata Hai Lekin Kis Kay Saharay Chal Rahi Hai Wo Sab Ko Pata Hai, Shehla Raza
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PTI
, PMLN
, PPP
, Larkana
, JUIF
, Balochistan
, Opposition
, NewsONEPK
, MaryamNawaz
, BilawalBhutto
, AsifAliZardari
, #SenateElection
, MaulanaFazalurRehman
, PMImranKhan
, PTIGovernment
, PrimeTimeWithTM
, TariqMahmood
, LongMarch
, coronavirus
, COVID19
, PDM
, PDMPowerShow
, IslamabadMeinSherAya
, ANPStandWithTehseenDawar