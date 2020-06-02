PTI Kay Rakun Qaumi Assembly Ibrahim Khan Sharjeel Memon Ki Shehad Aur Zaitoon Ki Bottelon Ka Zikar Karke Phans Gaye

Advertisement

Advertisement

NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Videos

PTI Kay Rakun Qaumi Assembly Ibrahim Khan Sharjeel Memon Ki Shehad Aur Zaitoon Ki Bottelon Ka Zikar Karke Phans Gaye

Hakumat Nay Sugar Scandal Ka 90 Feesad Data Uradia, Shehla Raza

Nawaz Sharif Ko Bahar Bhej Kar Kis Nay Hakumat Ko Choona Lagaya? Ali Pervaiz Malik Nay Naam Lelia

Shehbaz Sharif Qanoon Ka Ehtaram Nahi Karain Gey To Qanoon Harkat Main Ayega, Ibrahim Khan

NAB Qawaneen Main Tarameem Kay Liye PMLN Sath Deti To Aj Yeh Sab Na Hota, Shehla Raza

NAB Siyasi Mukhalifeen Ko Shikaar Karnay Ka Idara Hai, Ali Pervaiz Malik

Border Kyun Khulay, Bataya Jaye Kay Corona Sey Amwaat Ka Zimmadar Kon Hai, Shaza Fatima

PM Imran Khan Nay Bay Basi Ka Aitraf Kar Kay Logon Ko ALLAH Kay Hawalay Kardia Hai, Shaza Fatima

Lock Down Par Imran Khan Ka Mowaqaf Dunya Maan Chuki Hai, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay