Turk Sadar Kay Kashmir Kay Haq Main Bayan Say Bharat Aur Aalmi Baradri Par Dabao Paray Ga..?
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PTI
, Turkey
, NAB
, Corruption
, NewsONEPK
, BilawalBhutto
, AbdulGhafoorHaideri
, NationalAssembly
, FazalUrRehman
, PMImranKhan
, PTIGovernment
, RecepTayyipErdoğan
, ShahidMaitla
, Treasoncase
, MazratKaySathWithShahidMaitla
, TurkishPresident
, AwamiReliefPackage
, WelcomeErdoganToPakistan
, welcometopakistan
, PakTurkFriendship
, Pakistan