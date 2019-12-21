Turkey Kay President Ka Saudia Arab Kay Khilaaf Bayyan..

Tanaza Jammu & Kashmir, Abdul Basit Ki Ehem Tajaviz

Naye Chief Justice Kay Liye Bunyadi Challanges Kia Hongay??

Sangeen Gaddari Case… Kiya Judge Azadi Sey Faislay Na Karay? Akram Sheikh

Emergency Inteha Pasandon Ko Counter Karnay Kay Liye Ya Judicial Ko ?

Yeh Jo Case Bana Tha Pervez Musharraf Sahab Par 2007 Ki Emergency Ki Waja Sey Yeh Bilkul Galat Case Hai, Maj Gen (R) Rashid Qureshi

Kisi Shaks Ko Adalaton Kay Faislay Kay Khilaaf Press Conferences Karnay Ka Ikhtiyar Nahi Hai, Akram Sheikh

Koi Army Chief Sangeen Gaddari Ka Murtakab Nahi Hosakta, Ab Jab Aeen Main Hy Gaddari Ka Lafz Mojood Hai To Phir Aeen Ko Hy Tabdeel Kardain

Jab Asif Khosa Na Nawaz Sharif Ko Godfather Kaha To Sab Nay Taliyaan Bajaye, Jab Musharraf Case Faisla Aya To Sab Chief Justice Aur Justice Waqar Kay Pechay Par Gaye.

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay