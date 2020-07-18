Usman Buzdar Kay Khilaf Aik Soch Hai Jo Jamesha Nakam Hogi,Farrukh Habib
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PPP
, Inflation
, Economy
, Corruption
, Opposition
, CMPunjab
, PMImranKhan
, UsmanBuzdar
, RightAngle
, Unemployment
, AliMumtaz
, Flourcrisis
, Today Right Angle
, coronavirus
, COVID19
, SugarMafia
, Ali Mumtaz Latest Show
, Ali Mumtaz program
, Ali Mumtaz news
, Right Angle Latest Show
, Right Angle today show
, latest show Right Angle
, today ali mumtaz latest show
, Right Angle 18 july 2020
, Right Angle 18th-July-2020
, fox news channel
, fox news network
, fox news media
, Pakistan