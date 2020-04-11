5.3 magnitude earthquake rocks near California-Nevada border

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Yosemite National Park, along the California-Nevada border.

Its epicenter was around 90 miles (144km) southeast of Lake Tahoe, just north of the sprawling Yosemite National Park.

Its epicenter was around 90 miles (144km) southeast of Lake Tahoe, just north of the sprawling Yosemite National Park.

Yosemite draws upwards of four million visitors per year, but is currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The region had been hit by a number of quakes in recent days, with the strongest – a magnitude 4.1 tremor – striking around 50 miles further south a week ago. According to the USGS, more earthquakes are forecast to hit the region.

