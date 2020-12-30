Stimulus Bill and The President of United States

According to sources, last night, President Trump took to calling out Senator McConnell and the Republicans to Get Tough and go through with the Stimulus Bill granting $2000 increasing the amount from $600 which is not viable for an average American family to live by and sustain during the period of the CoronaVirus as it takes its toll.

Advertisement

The reports came in after some Senators had raised issues about the Stimulus Bill amount for which the Dems had already hailed President Trump earlier according to news channels.

Advertisement

More Stories

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay