Stimulus Bill and The President of United States

According to sources, last night, President Trump took to calling out Senator McConnell and the Republicans to Get Tough and go through with the Stimulus Bill granting $2000 increasing the amount from $600 which is not viable for an average American family to live by and sustain during the period of the CoronaVirus as it takes its toll.

The reports came in after some Senators had raised issues about the Stimulus Bill amount for which the Dems had already hailed President Trump earlier according to news channels.

Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 – Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough! https://t.co/GMotstu7OI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

