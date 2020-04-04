Amid coronavirus pandemic, attacker stabs two to death in France

PARIS: An attacker armed with a knife stabbed several people on Saturday in south-east France before being arrested, sources told AFP.

In the attack, two people were killed and seven were wounded.

One of the wounded is in critical condition in hospital.

The attack took place at a shopping centre and on a road in Romans-sur-Isere before police apprehended the man at 11:00 am local time.

In full lockdown because of COVID-19, France is currently in its third week of self-isolation.

AFP.

