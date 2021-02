The Arab League has called for early resumption of talks among all political factions in Somalia to reach a deal that ensures a timely national election.

In a statement, Arab League also welcomed the call of Somali President Mohamed Farmajo for a new round of consultative talks on 15th of this month to help break the deadlock in the electoral process.

The four-year term of incumbent president has expired on 8th of this month.

