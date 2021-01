U.S. President Joe Biden will seek a five-year extension to the New START arms control treaty with Russia.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing that the President has long been clear that the New START treaty is in the national security interests of the United States.

The arms control treaty, which is due to expire on 5th of next month ,limits the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each.

