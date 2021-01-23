Cheval Collection announces London expansion

A boutique collection of luxury apartments set to open in the heart of Kensington; expanding

Cheval’s portfolio in Kensington

WebDesk: [London, 21 st January 2021] Cheval Collection, the luxury hospitality company currently with

serviced apartments across London and Edinburgh, has announced expansion in London as part of

a long-term strategic vision for growth.

From Spring 2021, Cheval Collection will have a stylish and luxurious additional property

consisting of 30 apartments at Cheval Lexham Gardens. This follows Cheval’s expansion into

Edinburgh, which took place in July 2020. The all-apartment residence, which will be a luxury, state-

of-the-art contemporary, and boutique West London property, will be available to book for any

length of stay, from one night to one year or more. The 30 beautifully appointed and fully equipped

one- or two-bedroom apartments, spread across six floors, are ideal for relocation, leisure and

business. Guests will benefit from modernised finishes and features including a beautiful ground

floor reception, a landscaped atrium garden and a state-of-the-art fitness centre, with equipment

from Precor including a treadmill, elliptical and stationary bike, amongst others.

George Westwell, CEO of Cheval Collection, said “The entire team at Cheval Collection is

extremely excited about the opening of this brand-new residence. The apartments are superbly

located, just moments from Royal Parks, The National History Museum and vibrant Kensington, with

easy access to public transport from Gloucester Road Station. Furthermore, this year Cheval Old

Town Chambers will see an additional 25 apartments join the 50 we already operate. Being able to

develop and grow even further in the UK with Cheval Lexham Gardens and Edinburgh is testament

to the strength of the brand. Whilst 2020 has brought challenges for many, I am amazed at Cheval’s

ability to adapt and grow. We have led the way in hospitality for over 39 years and I’m confident with

our expansion, our loyal customer base and our strategic visions, this will continue through 2021.”

Cheval Lexham Gardens joins eight additional serviced apartment residences in London and offers

a stylish, spacious and private alternative to hotels. With a beautiful collection of serviced

apartments, townhouses and penthouses in some of London’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, all

just moments from key travel networks and transport links, Cheval Residences offers more than just

a home and makes life blissfully easy for guests.

Cheval Collection has continued its operations during the COVID-19 crisis and has

adapted procedures in line with government and health authority advice to maintain the highest level

of cleanliness and hygiene, whilst offering the best service. To prevent the spread of the COVID-19

virus, Cheval Collection has put in place a set of procedures and standards at its Residences to limit

the chance of exposure both for team members as well as valued guests and clients.

All Cheval residences are available to book today and Cheval is offering a special 21% New Year

discount on their 11 residences based in London and Edinburgh for Pakistani citizens. The offer is

valid till the 31 st of March 2021 for stays until the 30 th of June 2021.

To learn more about Cheval please visit: www.chevalcollection.com

