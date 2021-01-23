Cheval Collection announces London expansion

A boutique collection of luxury apartments set to open in the heart of Kensington; expanding
Advertisement
Cheval’s portfolio in Kensington
WebDesk: [London, 21 st January 2021] Cheval Collection, the luxury hospitality company currently with
serviced apartments across London and Edinburgh, has announced expansion in London as part of
a long-term strategic vision for growth.
From Spring 2021, Cheval Collection will have a stylish and luxurious additional property
consisting of 30 apartments at Cheval Lexham Gardens. This follows Cheval’s expansion into
Edinburgh, which took place in July 2020. The all-apartment residence, which will be a luxury, state-
of-the-art contemporary, and boutique West London property, will be available to book for any
length of stay, from one night to one year or more. The 30 beautifully appointed and fully equipped
one- or two-bedroom apartments, spread across six floors, are ideal for relocation, leisure and
business. Guests will benefit from modernised finishes and features including a beautiful ground
floor reception, a landscaped atrium garden and a state-of-the-art fitness centre, with equipment
from Precor including a treadmill, elliptical and stationary bike, amongst others.
George Westwell, CEO of Cheval Collection, said “The entire team at Cheval Collection is
extremely excited about the opening of this brand-new residence. The apartments are superbly
located, just moments from Royal Parks, The National History Museum and vibrant Kensington, with
easy access to public transport from Gloucester Road Station. Furthermore, this year Cheval Old
Town Chambers will see an additional 25 apartments join the 50 we already operate. Being able to
develop and grow even further in the UK with Cheval Lexham Gardens and Edinburgh is testament
to the strength of the brand. Whilst 2020 has brought challenges for many, I am amazed at Cheval’s
ability to adapt and grow. We have led the way in hospitality for over 39 years and I’m confident with
our expansion, our loyal customer base and our strategic visions, this will continue through 2021.”
Cheval Lexham Gardens joins eight additional serviced apartment residences in London and offers
a stylish, spacious and private alternative to hotels. With a beautiful collection of serviced
apartments, townhouses and penthouses in some of London’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, all
just moments from key travel networks and transport links, Cheval Residences offers more than just
a home and makes life blissfully easy for guests.
Cheval Collection has continued its operations during the COVID-19 crisis and has
adapted procedures in line with government and health authority advice to maintain the highest level
of cleanliness and hygiene, whilst offering the best service. To prevent the spread of the COVID-19
virus, Cheval Collection has put in place a set of procedures and standards at its Residences to limit
the chance of exposure both for team members as well as valued guests and clients.
All Cheval residences are available to book today and Cheval is offering a special 21% New Year
discount on their 11 residences based in London and Edinburgh for Pakistani citizens. The offer is
valid till the 31 st of March 2021 for stays until the 30 th of June 2021.
To learn more about Cheval please visit: www.chevalcollection.com