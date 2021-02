China says it is providing ten million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the WHO-led COVAX program, to meet the demand of developing countries.

During a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, said that China is also donating vaccines to 53 developing countries including Pakistan, and exporting vaccines to 22 other countries.

He said that China will continue cooperating world nations in provision of vaccine and other related assistance to defeat pandemic.

