Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to impose curfew to curb virus spread, UAE suspends passenger flights

Saudi Arabia will impose a nationwide curfew starting today after reporting a jump of almost a quarter in coronavirus cases

Advertisement

Saudi King Salman ordered a curfew — from 7 pm to 6 am for 21 days — to slow the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Monday. The curfew will take effect on Monday evening.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques issues curfew order to limit spread of Novel Coronavirus from seven in the evening until six in the morning for 21 days starting in the evening of Monday 23 March.https://t.co/bxFIN0OfAA#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/HqioVzBlNQ — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) March 22, 2020

Saudi Arabia on Sunday recorded 119 new cases, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 511.

UAE suspends passenger flights

United Arab Emirates will suspend all passenger and transit flights to and from the country to curb the virus spread.

UAE said it will suspend all passenger and transit flights to and from the country for two weeks over coronavirus fears, state news agency WAM said on Monday. Cargo operations will continue.

The country’s health ministry said it has decided to close shopping and commercial centres, leaving open pharmacies and supermarkets, along with fish, vegetables and meat markets.

WAM said the closures will take effect in 48 hours and will last for two weeks, subject to review and evaluation.

Advertisement

Read full story