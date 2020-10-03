Donald Trump doing ‘very well’ after being shifted to Walter Reed Medical Center

Donald Trump’s personal physician announced on Saturday that the US president is doing “very well” after being moved to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center within 24 hours since he was diagnosed of the coronavirus.

“This evening I am happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy,” said US Navy Commander Sean Conley in a statement shared by the White House.

The New York Times reported that Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being given a dose of the experimental drug Remdesivir for antibody treatment. Before his departure, the US president also released a video on Twitter account thanking everyone for their “tremendous support”.

“I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” said Trump in the 18-second video.

Trump having difficulty breathing

Meanwhile, a Trump adviser disclosed to CNN, on the condition of anonymity, that there “is reason for concern about Trump’s health”. It also reported that the adviser had shared that Trump was having difficulty in breathing and was very tired and very fatigued.

Despite the health concerns there is yet to be any transfer of power to Vice President Mike Pence with White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah saying: “The President is in charge.”

An administration official told CNN that Pence was working from his residence at the Naval Observatory and is in good health.

On the other hand, The White House said that First Lady Melania Trump “remains well” and only had a “mild cough and headache”. It also said that the rest of the first family have tested negative for the coronavirus.

