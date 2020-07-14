EU-India Summit: Human rights, relations with Pakistan, China, border tensions on agenda

BRUSSELS: Human rights and India’s relations with two of its neighbours, Pakistan and China, as well better relations for peace and elimination of border tensions for normalcy, are on the agenda of the upcoming 15th EU-India Summit.

It also includes a discussion on the World Trade Organization and the United Nations. However, there is no mention of a free-trade agreement between the European Union and India on the Summit’s agenda.

The meeting, scheduled for July 15, would be held via video conference.

Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, respectively, would participate in 15th EU-India Summit, while New Delhi would be represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The conference would also talk about global, regional, and other bilateral issues.

