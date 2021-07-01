Former U.S. Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Passes Away At The Age Of 88

Former U.S. Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died at the age of 88.

Rumsfeld served as George W. Bush’s Defence Secretary and was the architect of the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He was also the youngest secretary of defense in US history under Former President Gerald Ford from 1975-1977.

Many observers responded to the news of Rumsfeld’s passing by pointing out his central role in the US invasions of Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003, the deaths of thousands of people in both countries, and the use of torture.

Rumsfeld oversaw the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 and the 2003 overthrow of Saddam Hussein in Iraq, but failed to maintain law and order in the aftermath, and Iraq descended into chaos with a bloody rebellion and violence.

