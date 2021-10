International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed the hope that global economic growth this year will remain moderate slightly as the risks to a balanced global recovery have become even more pronounced.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in an interview said the most immediate obstacle is the ‘Great Vaccination Divide’ leaving too many people unprotected from COVID.

She said economic output in most emerging and developing countries will take many more years to recover.

