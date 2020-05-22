Global leaders from express sorrow, share grief over PIA plane crash

Leaders from across the globe showed solidarity and extended condolences soon after a crash took place near Karachi Airport on Friday.

Ninety-nine people were aboard the Airbus A-320 aircraft when it crashed, according to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chief Arshad Malik.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the news from Pakistan is “devastating” and termed it a “terrible tragedy”.

“To the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the crash of PK 8303, and to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, our hearts go out to you. Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts today,” he said.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin expressed his “deep condolences on tragic consequences of passenger plane crash in Karachi”.

“In Russia we share grief of those who’ve lost in this catastrophe their relatives and dear ones and hope for speedy recovery of all injured,” he added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of life due to the plane crash.

“Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured,” he said.

The Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli also extended his prayers for the affectees of the plane crash and said that he was “deeply shocked to hear the news”.

“I wish for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said.

Meanwhile, US Embassy in Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Paul W. Jones offered his “deepest condolences” over the crash.

“On behalf of the US Mission to Pakistan, I offer my deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan and the families of those who lost their lives today in the plane crash near Karachi,” he said.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani offered his “sincere commiserations to the people and the government of Pakistan”.

“My heart goes out to the families of victims who lost their lives in the PIA plane crash in Karachi,” he said, adding: “Afghans stand with you in this moment of grief.”

Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Azerbaijan said it was “deeply saddened” by the plane crash.

“The news on the deadly accident on the eve of Eid al-Fitr broke our hearts. Our deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones & People of Pakistan. May Allah give enough strength to bereaved families,” the tweet read.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “May Allah’s mercy be upon those who lost their lives in the crash.”

“Condolences to our Pakistani brothers and sisters. Friendly and brotherly Pakistan’s pain is our pain,” said the Turkish foreign minister.

