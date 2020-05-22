Global leaders from express sorrow, share grief over PIA plane crash

Leaders from across the globe showed solidarity and extended condolences soon after a crash took place near Karachi Airport on Friday.

Advertisement

Ninety-nine people were aboard the Airbus A-320 aircraft when it crashed, according to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chief Arshad Malik.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the news from Pakistan is “devastating” and termed it a “terrible tragedy”.

The news from Pakistan this morning is devastating. To the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the crash of PK 8303, and to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, our hearts go out to you. Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts today. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 22, 2020

“To the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the crash of PK 8303, and to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, our hearts go out to you. Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts today,” he said.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin expressed his “deep condolences on tragic consequences of passenger plane crash in Karachi”.

Message of President Putin: Please accept deep condolences on tragic consequences of passenger plane crash in Karachi. In Russia we share grief of those who've lost in this catastrophe their relatives and dear ones and hope for speedy recovery of all injured.@MID_RF @mfa_Russia pic.twitter.com/LwTeDrzKC5 — RusEmbassy_Pakistan (@RusEmbPakistan) May 22, 2020

“In Russia we share grief of those who’ve lost in this catastrophe their relatives and dear ones and hope for speedy recovery of all injured,” he added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of life due to the plane crash.

Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2020

“Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured,” he said.

The Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli also extended his prayers for the affectees of the plane crash and said that he was “deeply shocked to hear the news”.

I am deeply shocked to hear the news about the plane crash in Pakistan today.

Heartfelt condolences to the government of Pakistan and the bereaved family members who lost their loved ones.

I wish for the speedy recovery of those injured. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) May 22, 2020

“I wish for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said.

Meanwhile, US Embassy in Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Paul W. Jones offered his “deepest condolences” over the crash.

"On behalf of the U.S. Mission to Pakistan, I offer my deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan and the families of those who lost their lives today in the plane crash near Karachi," Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Ambassador Jones.#planecrash #AmbJones #USPAK #USinPAK pic.twitter.com/Mg4RALJCRl — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) May 22, 2020

“On behalf of the US Mission to Pakistan, I offer my deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan and the families of those who lost their lives today in the plane crash near Karachi,” he said.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani offered his “sincere commiserations to the people and the government of Pakistan”.

My heart goes out to the families of victims who lost their lives in the PIA plane crash in Karachi. I offer my sincere commiserations to the people and the government of Pakistan. Afghans stand with you in this moment of grief. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) May 22, 2020

“My heart goes out to the families of victims who lost their lives in the PIA plane crash in Karachi,” he said, adding: “Afghans stand with you in this moment of grief.”

Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Azerbaijan said it was “deeply saddened” by the plane crash.

We’re deeply saddened by plane crash near #Karachi in brotherly #Pakistan. The news on the deadly accident on the eve of Eid al-Fitr broke our hearts. Our deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones & People of 🇵🇰. May Allah give enough strength to bereaved families. pic.twitter.com/pTtdsZsE3N — MFA Azerbaijan🇦🇿 #StayHomeSaveLives #EvdəQal🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) May 22, 2020

“The news on the deadly accident on the eve of Eid al-Fitr broke our hearts. Our deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones & People of Pakistan. May Allah give enough strength to bereaved families,” the tweet read.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “May Allah’s mercy be upon those who lost their lives in the crash.”

Deeply saddened by crash of plane close to Karachi Airport in brotherly #Pakistan. May Allah's mercy be upon those who lost their lives in the crash. Condolences to our Pakistani brothers&sisters. Friendly&brotherly Pakistan’s pain is our pain. 🇹🇷🇵🇰 @SMQureshiPTI — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) May 22, 2020

“Condolences to our Pakistani brothers and sisters. Friendly and brotherly Pakistan’s pain is our pain,” said the Turkish foreign minister.

Advertisement

Read full story