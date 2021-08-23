Has the dark time returned? Afghanistam under Taliban’s rule

There are no two opinions related to the fact that Afghani natives are not happy and are trying to leave their land as the land has been taken under Taliban’s rule. People in large quantities are being evacuated from Afghanistan.

Advertisement

No doubt, the previous rule by Taliban over the country was tyrannous. And generation that has not even born during that rule has heard stories about it. A prominent literary figure from Afganistan, Khalid Hosseini, has captured the era of Taliban’s rule perfectly in his novels.

Many students, majorly females, have left the county fearing that under Taliban rule they would be denied their right to education. Among them, three which were interviewed by Reuter hid their identity due to security reasons.

The feelings of anxiety and fear were seen among these students. One of the female student was of the view that they are going back to the darkness.

The secod woman said, “we heard stories about Taliban’s rule from our parents and grandparents, but now it’s like that the nightmare has come true.”

The students recalled the Taliban’s rule and their strict implementation of the Islamic laws in the country where women were denied the right of education.

The second student expressed her belief that there were not enough female teachers in Afghanistan for gender segregated classes.

Furthermore, they were of the view that the values over which Taliban ruled were alien to them which was the major reason behind leaving the country.

Advertisement

Read full story