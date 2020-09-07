India now second-worst hit country by coronavirus after Brazil

BENGALURU: India outstripped Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases after it surged past 4.2 million mark on Monday.

Advertisement

With 4,204,613 infections, India is nearly 70,000 cases ahead of Brazil, which will post its most recent numbers later on Monday.

Yesterday, India shattered global record after reporting over 90,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day.

There were 90,632 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while the number of deaths rose by 1,065 to 70,626.

Coronavirus cases in India have reached 4.1 million and about 3.2 million affected people have been treated so far, the government data showed.

Medical experts said the country was seeing a second wave of the pandemic in some parts of the country, and that case numbers have surged because of increased testing and the easing of restrictions on public movement.

REUTERS.

Advertisement

Read full story