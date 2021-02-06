International Criminal Court paves way for war crimes probe in Palestinian territories

The International Criminal Court has ruled it has jurisdiction over the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, paving the way for the tribunal’s prosecutor to open a war crimes investigation.

Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda had previously called for investigations, saying there was a reasonable basis to believe war crimes had happened in the occupied territories.

The ICC judges said their decision is based on the fact that Palestine has been granted membership to the tribunal’s founding treaty and had referred the situation to the court.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in a statement said that this decision is a victory for justice and humanity.

