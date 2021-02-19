Iran urges US, Britain, France, Germany to adhere to their commitments regarding nuclear deal

Iran has urged United States, Britain, France and Germany to adhere to their commitments regarding it’s interests under Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Tweet that economic terrorism against Iran must be ended.

Zarif’s remarks followed a statement by the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and the United States, wherein they expressed their “shared fundamental security interest in upholding the nuclear non-proliferation regime” for Iran.

Meanwhile, U.S. says it is ready for talks with Iran over nuclear deal.

During a video meeting with his British, French and German counterparts gathered in Paris, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the U.S. position that President Joe Biden’s administration would return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action if Iran came into full compliance with the deal.

London, Paris and Berlin welcomed the US President Biden’s intention to return to diplomacy with Iran while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif fired back that it is for Washington to make the first move.

On the other hand, the United States State Department said that it is easing draconian restrictions imposed by Donald Trump’s administration on movements of Iranian diplomats accredited at the United Nations, headquartered in New York City, as part of a bid to reduce tensions.

