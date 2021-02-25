Killing of Palestinian man by Israel an ‘extrajudicial execution’

A London-based group specialising in the investigation of violations of human rights has said that the killing of a Palestinian man Ahmed Erekat by Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint between Jerusalem and Bethlehem last year was an extrajudicial execution.

In a report, the Forensic Architecture said the man was shot in the occupied West Bank and left to bleed to death for more than an hour after Israeli soldiers stopped a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance from treating him.

It said that Ahmed Erekat posed no threat to Israeli soldiers and noted that he was not given any first aid treatment following the shooting, even when he showed signs of life.

