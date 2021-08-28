Mideast leaders plus France meet in Baghdad to talk security, diplomacy

The leaders of several Middle East countries and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Baghdad today [Saturday] at a summit hosted by Iraq.

Heads of state attending include Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and French President Macron.

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have sent their heads of government, and Turkey its foreign minister.

Iraqi officials say the meeting has been organized to bring all regional countries to sit together and discuss mutual issues.

