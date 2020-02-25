Mosque set ablaze by Hindu mob in Delhi as violent protests continue

NEW DELHI: A mosque was set ablaze by Hindu mob in India’s northeast Delhi in a new wave of escalating violence against Muslims, media reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, Ashok Nagar Delhi Mosque was surrounded by enraged mob that set it on fire. The Hindu extremists also placed an Indian flag on top of the mosque.

Indian media reported that the mob raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogan and paraded around the burning mosque in the Ashok Vihar area.

Miscreants also looted shops within and around the mosque’s compound.

Update Ashok Nagar, Delhi 6.00pm: A mosque has been vandalised by Hindutva terror forces, as they brazenly revisit their demolition tactics. We see complete inaction from @delhipolice, @HMOIndia , @PMOIndia and @arvindkejriwal.#DelhiRiots #DelhiBurning #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/jOsrAzVCP8 — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 25, 2020

In North East Delhi, at least 10 people have been killed and over 150 injured since Monday afternoon. Supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act had first clashed with those protesting against it on Sunday evening. This came soon after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra threatened police and asked them to disperse an anti-Citizenship Act sit-in in Jaffrabad area within three days. On Monday, more clashes took place in various localities.

