Neighbouring countries played crucial role in Afghan peace process: US envoy Khalilzad

ISLAMABAD: US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Monday that the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan have played a major role in the Afghan peace process.

The US envoy made the remarks while addressing the international conference titled “40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity” in Islamabad.

During his address, Khalilzad said the solution to the Afghan peace process was quite a difficult one.

“Making warring factions sit together is a big challenge,” said the US envoy, adding that a US-Taliban agreement will pave way for plausible peace in the country.

Khalilzad expressed hope that the US Taliban agreement will lead to fortification of Pak-Afghan trade ties as well, ushering in a new phase.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the same conference, reaffirmed that Pakistan seeks peace in Afghanistan as instability in the war-torn country was not in its interest.

“It is my belief that the people of Afghanistan have suffered more than any other human community and I pray from my heart that these peace talks are successful,” said PM Imran in reference to the ongoing talks between the US and the Afghan Taliban in Doha.

US President Donald Trump said he thought there was a “good chance” the United States would reach an agreement with the Taliban by the end of February, more than 18 years after a US-led coalition ousted them from power.

