Pakistan urges UN to ask India to free Kashmiri political prisoners in wake of Sehrai’s death

Pakistan has urged the United Nations to ask Modi government to immediately release all illegally detained prisoners in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram conveyed deep concern of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the recent demise of a senior political leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Ashraf Sehrai in Indian custody.

Ambassador Munir Akram expressed his concerns over the health and safety of thousands of other incarcerated Kashmiri leaders as well as innocent Kashmiris languishing in different jails at undisclosed locations.

Munir Akram recalled that since the outbreak of Covid-19, the Secretary General and the High Commissioner for Human Rights have repeatedly called for a human rights based approach to prevent the virus from rampaging through places of detention.

