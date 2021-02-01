Pakistani student strives for Pak-China cultural exchanges, education cooperation

A Pakistani student studying at Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU), Xian, China has said that he would like to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) after completion of his post graduation.

Advertisement

“I will surely join in if I have an opportunity to be part of the CPEC, he said Hafeezullah Qazi from Karachi, a postgraduate candidate in Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering at NPU, who came here in September 2019.

Hafeez said, Being from a port city, I am fascinated with the giant merchant and naval ocean vehicles and I want to pursue my higher education in this field.

Recently Hafeez was granted the Cultural Exchange Pioneer Award 2021 by NPU for his services for the International College and special contribution to the cooperation between this university and Pakistani institutions.

Hafeez likes writing so he was given the opportunity to be the administrator of all social media accounts of NPU International College. His task is to promote NPU and China to overseas students by creatively written articles and eye-catching visuals on the students stories and activities, cultural events, research achievements and so on.

Starting from scratch, Hafeez and his teammates have built a community of 3000+ followers across social media platforms that enables a huge number of aspiring students to learn about NPU and China.

Hafeez also helped the Admission Office of NPU write and proofread the 2021 Admission Brochures for Postgraduates and Undergraduates.

In addition, Hafeez has been striving to build a cooperation bridge between NPU and Pakistani universities and students. We have successfully fabricated an initial understanding between NPU and National University of Science & Technology (NUST) and other Pakistani Universities.

I hope it will soon be concretely materialized for cultural exchanges, dual degree programs and research collaborations in the future, said Hafeez.

Hafeez told CEN that believe that China’s vision to change the life of the Chinese by improving the literacy rate and creating higher education institutes sets a good example for Pakistan.

In this regard, top-class Chinese universities and Pakistani counterparts should cooperate with each other via resources sharing and exchanges of students. I think Pakistan should also pursue more to strengthen ties and cooperation in the education sector.

APP

Advertisement

Read full story